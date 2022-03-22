David M. Burk

David Michael Burk, age 70, passed away on March 17, 2022, at Mountain View Healthcare, Mountain View, Missouri. He was born to Alfred Jackie and Leota Fern (Beal) Burk in Lovilia, Iowa.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Leota Burk; sister, Nina Walker; brother, Alvin Burk; and one grandson, TJ.
Survivors include his wife, Sharon Burk; sisters, Judy Vandermaiden, Linda Strunk, and Edith Burk; children, Tony and Mary Reynolds, Randy and Kim Reynolds, and Darin and Melody Reynolds; fifteen grandchildren, Christina, Thomas, Elizabeth, David, Kalin, Reagan, Callie, Timothy, Kayla, Tiffany, Mazyne, Zack, James, Jasmine, Nathan, and New York granddaughter, Sydney; thirteen great-grandchildren, Hanna, Thomas, Anthony, Mary, Jay, Kaylee, Lillyan, Madison, Braxton, Caroline, Hallianna, Alexis, and Shea; and one great-great-grandchild, Elijah.
Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Yarber Mortuary, Mountain View, Missouri. Condolences may be expressed at www.yarbermortuary.com.
