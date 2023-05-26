David Lee Hall, 54, of Hannibal, passed away at 6:11 p.m. Thursday, May 25, 2023. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Smith Funeral Home & Chapel. Burial will be in the Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation celebrating David's life will be held 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel. Smith Funeral Home & Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Hannibal, Mo.
