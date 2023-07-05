David Lee Daniels Jr. 49 of Hannibal, MO passed away at 11:29 p.m. on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at his home.
Funeral services will be at 7 p.m. Friday, July 7, 2023, at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Rev. Bill Haffner will officiate.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Arrangements for cremation will follow funeral services under the direction of the James O’Donnell Funeral Home of Hannibal, MO.
David was born on March 21, 1974, in St. Louis, MO. to David Lee Daniels Sr. and Deborah King Jagger.
He was previously married to Amy Fisher. She survives.
Other survivors include his mother, Deborah Jagger of Hannibal, MO; three children: Jacob Ferry (Stephanie) of Paris, MO, Mercedez Daniels of Granite City, IL. and Bridget Alexandria Daniels of Granite City, IL; one brother, John Voepel of Hannibal, MO; three aunts: Janet King Hewgley of Hannibal, MO, Christine Daniels of Hannibal, MO and Barbara King of Hannibal, MO; one uncle, Mike King (Debi) of Hannibal, MO; one nephew, Peter Voepel; grandmother, Carol King Krigbaum; former stepfather, Steve Nation; four cousins: Ray Voepel, Michelle Gibler, James King (Bridget) and Troy King; and a special friend, Bridget Robertson. Also surviving are numerous great nieces and great nephews.
David was preceded in death by his father; his grandfather, Henry Krigbaum; his grandfather, Robert King, grandmother Almeda Krigbaum, and two uncles: Bob King and Sam Krigbaum.
Always a jokester and known for his humor, David loved to make others laugh. He enjoyed riding Harley Davidson motorcycles. A wonderful cook, David made the best barbeque and grilled salmon. He also enjoyed playing the slots. Most of all David treasured his family and friends and the moments that they shared.
Memorials may be made to the James O’Donnell Funeral Home for funeral expenses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.