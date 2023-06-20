David Lee Cornelius, 77 of Keokuk, IA died Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center in West Burlington, IA.
He was born November 23, 1945, in Hannibal, MO the son of George and Ruth Ledbetter Cornelius. He graduated from Hannibal High School with the class of 1953.
On September 30, 1972, David was united in marriage to Kathleen Shearman in Hannibal. She preceded him in death on January 26, 2023.
David had been employed by Methode Electronics in Carthage, IL and later by Charles Industries in Canton, MO. David had been elected as the mayor of Hamilton, IL and served for eight years.
He enjoyed smoking his pipe, read books and loved all types of music, especially classic rock. David stayed up to date on current politics, both local and nationally.
David is survived by one daughter, Angela Marie Witte (Randy) of Peoria, IL, one granddaughter, Payten Jean Cornelius of Port Charlotte, FL and his grand dogs, Mollie and Romero.
Besides his wife, he was also preceded in death by one son, Ben Cornelius.
A Gathering of Remembrance will be held from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, at the Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk, IA with family meeting with friends at that time.
Memorials may be made to the Keokuk Humane Society.
