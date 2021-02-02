HANNIBAL David L. Wilcutt Feb 2, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save David L. "Biker Dave" Wilcutt, 62, of Hannibal died Feb. 1, 2021, at his home. James O'Donnell Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags James O'donnell Funeral Home David L. Arrangement Hannibal Recommended for you Trending Now Monroe City mayor asks board member to resign Rebecca E. Briscoe Yager Suspects at large after theft, extensive pursuit Danny J. Schwanke George W. "Duke" Palmer Follow us on Facebook HannibalCourierPost Follow us on Twitter Tweets by hannibalcourier Stocks Market Data by TradingView