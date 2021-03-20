David Lee Lohmeyer died peacefully in his sleep on March 14, 2021.
David was born May 5, 1951, in Washington, MO, to Fred and Stella Lohmeyer. After graduating with honors from Central Methodist University, he attended medical school at the University of Missouri-Columbia where he earned his M.D. He completed his pediatric residency at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. He began his practice in 1980 and served the children of Hannibal, St. Louis, Jefferson City, Sikeston, Kirksville, and Quincy, IL. Throughout his career, he had a passion for helping those in greatest need and, as a result, he was active in local, state, and national initiatives to address equity gaps in the healthcare industry.
As a doctor, he was known for his good humor and gentle heart. As a father and brother, he was known for the same. He laughed hard at slapstick humor, played a mean trumpet, fed dogs from the table too often, threw really hard fastballs into his kids’ gloves, and didn’t mind the sunburn whenever an epic sandcastle was at stake. He was a generous, kind, and devoted father. In retirement, he enjoyed Cardinal baseball and serving his church community at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Covington, LA. He loved, and was loved by, his family while living in Louisiana with his sister and brother-in-law Anne and Ray Scheer, and later in Independence, MO near his son, Adam.
David is survived by his siblings Anne, Wayne, Charles; three sons Joseph, Adam, Aaron; and seven grandchildren Sophia, Owen, Lindsay, David, Maisie, Clara and William.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Quincy, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Quincy Public Schools Music Department.