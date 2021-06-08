David L. Hedrick, 77, of Lake Ozark, MO, formerly of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 5:00 AM Friday, June 4, 2021 at his home.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Rev. Tim Goodman will officiate.
Burial will be at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to David's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at the funeral home.
David was born September 24, 1943, in Hannibal, MO to Ledrue B. Hedrick and Doris C. Davidson Hedrick. He was married to Barbara Sapp on July 28, 1974 in Hannibal, MO. She survives.
Also surviving are 3 children: Vicki A. Cole "Hedrick" (Kevin) of Bartlesville, OK, Rebecca D. Hudgens "Daniels" (Edward) of Wentzville, MO, and David B. Hedrick (Emily) of Lake in the Hills, IL; 3 brothers, Robert (Deb) Hedrick of Oak Grove, MO, Gary (Cheri) Hedrick of Hannibal, MO, and Bruce (Tammie) Hedrick of Rowlett, TX; 2 sisters, Dottie (Jack) Engle of Kansas City, MO and Julie (Ed) Cain of Plano, TX; 18 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
David was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Andrea LeAnn Hedrick; and his sister, Nancy Mitchell.
Professionally, David was a system analyst for Data 2 Corporation for 47 years.
David enjoyed working jigsaw puzzles, sudoku puzzles, and was always up for a board game or a game of cards with his family. An avid sports fan, David frequently watched St. Louis Cardinals baseball, St. Louis Blues hockey, and Mizzou football and basketball. Fishing at Lake Ozark for bass and crappie or going to Canada for remote fishing trips always made David smile. Over the years, David took pleasure in camping with the Boy Scouts in places such as the Rocky Mountains. Vacationing through the Canadian Rockies by train, going white water rafting, and traveling in general were all things that David loved to do. Above all else, David enjoyed the time he could spend with those he held close.
David was a Baptist by faith.
Pallbearers will be Scott Majors, Cody Morgan, Jimmy Hedrick, Zachary Kuhlman, Dalton Kuhlman, and Robert Hedrick.
Honorary pallbearers will be Brian Clements, Conner Hedrick, Jake Hedrick, and Wyatt Morgan.
Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.