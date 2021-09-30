David J. Robbins

David Joe Robbins, age 77, of Hull, IL passed away at 6:00 am Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at his home.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am Monday, October 4, 2021, at the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel. Pastor Jack Schulz and Pastor Anthony Schindler will officiate. Burial with full military honors provided by the Barry American Legion Post #222 will be in the Kinderhook Cemetery in Kinderhook, IL.
Visitation celebrating David's life will be held 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm Sunday October 3, 2021, at the Smith Funeral Home and Chapel.
David was born on August 5, 1944, in Atlanta, IL the son of Samuel and Mildred (Bennett) Robbins. After the death of his mother he was later raised by his adopted parents Link and Marie Robbins.
He was united in marriage to Judy Hudgens on February 6, 1965, in Hull, IL.
Survivors include wife, Judy Robbins of the home; two daughters, Lesa Kay Culver (Jim) of Peoria, IL and Anna Lee Capp (Max) of Hannibal, MO; grandchildren, Andrew Culver (Kristin), Nathan Culver, Zack Capp and Bethany Capp; step-great grandchild, Skyler and bonus grandson, Jack Coones. Also surviving are five sisters and a sister-in-law, Joyce Abney and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and adopted parents, Mr. Robbins was preceded in death by ten sisters, two brothers, great-grandson Oliver James Culver and brother-in-law, Ron Abney.
David graduated from West Pike High School in the class of 1963 and went on to honorably serve his country during the Vietnam Era in the Naval Reserves aboard the USS Enterprise.
David's professional career was as a farmer and in home repair. David loved God, his family and his country. David was a faithful member of Immanuel Baptist Church where he was active in Sunday School and played a vital role in the Operation Christmas Child Shoebox Ministry. David had made over 5,000 wooden cars that were delivered to children all over the world, through the Shoebox Ministry. He had a passion for woodworking and was very talented with a scroll saw. David later in life showed his artistic skills by etching scenes and pictures into old barn metal using a sharp nail. David and Judy enjoyed traveling around to craft sales selling all the goods that David had constructed and visiting with all the people. Come November David was geared up and ready to take a nice buck during deer season, and he had harvested some pretty nice ones over his hunting career. David and Judy loved to travel to Branson and visit Silver Dollar City and listen to some Gospel and Bluegrass music. He will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
Pallbearers will be Andrew Culver, Zack Capp, Jack Coones, Brad Bareis, Ryan Bareis and Anthony Bareis
Honorary Pallbearers will be Larry Bross and Kenneth Kroencke.
Memorial contributions may be made to Immanuel Baptist Church Operation Christmas Ministry Shoebox Ministry, in care of Smith Funeral Home and Chapel.
Online condolences may be made to the family and video tribute viewed on David's memorial page