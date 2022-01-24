David Joseph Cottrell, age 59, of Center, MO passed away at 3:16 pm Friday, January 21, 2022, at his home.
Cremation arrangements are being handled by the Grand View Funeral Home. There are no services planned at this time.
David was born on May 19, 1962, in Hannibal, Missouri the son of James and Lois (Hickerson) Cottrell.
Survivors include a brother, Mike Cottrell of Center, MO; brother-in-law, Marty Lake; nieces, Jessica Tobin (Jason) and Codi Coose; and several aunts, cousins and extended family.
In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by a sister, Toni Lake and several uncles.
David was a strong, resilient, simple man. He was a farmer at heart, and a true “country boy” who loved and respected nature’s gifts both great and small. David spent his youth froggin, fishing and hunting the Spencer Creek bottom and surrounding areas, and always had great advice for young outdoorsmen. He was a true fan of the Kansas City Chiefs and could be found searching for arrowheads and mushrooms in the Spring. David was not afraid of a hard day’s work on the farm and developed a wealth of knowledge working the land and raising livestock.
He enriched the lives of many and was, in turn, loved and cared for selflessly by his parents, brother and many others in his 59 years of life. He will be dearly missed.
Walk, Run, Fly, David Cottrell. You are free!
Online condolences may be made to the family on David's memorial page at www.grandviewfuneral.com
