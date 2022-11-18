David Hayes

David Alan Hayes, 62, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 12:02 PM, Thursday, November 17, 2022, at his home in Hannibal, MO.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Burial will follow at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to David's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at the funeral home.
David was born August 20, 1960, in Hannibal, MO to Clarence Ray Hayes and Ellen Mills Hayes.
He was married to Betty A. Bowen on November 24, 2001, in Hannibal, MO. She survives.
Other survivors include his son, Adam Hayes (Katlin Jones) of New London, MO; step father, Paul Raithel of Hannibal, MO; one brother, Richard Gordanier (Judy) of Hannibal, MO; one step brother, Dwayne Sapp of New Canton, IL; one step sister, Barb Hedrick (Dave) of Lake Ozark, MO; one brother-in-law, Dean Bowen of Hannibal, MO; two sisters-in-law, Susie Jones (Harley) of Hannibal, MO, and Mary Bowen of Hannibal, MO; one grandchild, Molly G. Huff; and numerous nieces and nephews.
David was preceded in death by his mother, Ellen Hayes; father, Clarence Hayes; and one infant brother.
Professionally, David retired after 30 years from Continental Cement where he worked in the maintenance department.
Away from work, David loved the country life and tending to his cattle. An avid sports fan, David enjoyed watching the St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs. He enjoyed going to concerts, listening to AC/DC, Ozzy Osborne, Van Halen, and watching old westerns and war movies. Traveling brought David joy, he enjoyed going to the Lake of the Ozarks, and Florida to the beach. Talented in the kitchen, David made the best crab legs and cupcakes. Most of all, David cherished his time spent with his family and friends and will be deeply missed.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association or Hannibal Regional Hospital.
