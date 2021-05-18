David H. Abel

David Henry Abel, age 81, of Hannibal and formerly of Belle, passed away Sunday May 16, 2021 at his residence.
Dave was born October 21, 1939 in Belle, a son to the late Chrissie William and Zetta Lee (Franklin) Abel.
Dave attended the Belle School system and received his High School Equivalency degree later in life. It was an accomplishment he was extremely proud of.
On September 29, 1956 he was united in marriage to Bernita Ott in Bland. Bernita survives of their home in Hannibal.
Dave was a truck driver for over 41years. He started driving at Abel’s Transfer and continued to drive for Beaufort Trucking for 26 years after the business was sold to them. He was a member of the Hydesburg United Methodist Church in Hannibal. Dave was a extremely hard worker and barely had any free time but when he did he enjoyed fishing, boating, and spending time with his family. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Dave is survived by: three children, Bette Basnett of Jefferson City, Susan Southard and her husband Michael of Rolla, and Michael Abel and his wife Carol of Vichy; eight grandchildren, Becky Lannert and her husband Matt, Jessica Murdick and her husband Colin, Valerie Basnett, Travis Basnett, Carrie Stark and her husband Ryan, Nathan Abel and his wife Courtney, Jerry Newton and Kelsey Southard and her fiancé Paul Benne; 12 great-grandchildren with one on the way in July; and two sisters-in-law, Barbara Howarth of Belle and Pat Henley as well as many extended family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, Chrissy, Joe, Eugene, and Herb; and three sisters, Betty, Gerry and a infant sister.
Visitation for Dave will be from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at the Belle United Methodist Church. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Kevin Runge officiating.
Interment will be in the Koenig Methodist Church Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Belle United Methodist Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of Sassmann’s Chapel, Belle, MO. (859-3712)