Hannibal, Mo. David G. Whittaker Jan 26, 2021 Jan 26, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago David G. Whittaker, 80, of Hannibal, died Jan. 26, 2021, at his home. Smith Funeral Home and Chapel in Hannibal is handling arrangements.