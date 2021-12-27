David Foxall

David “Dave” Earl Foxall, 79, of Quincy, IL, (formerly of Hannibal, MO and Ewing, MO), passed away at 2:30 pm Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL.
Services will be held at a later date.
The family is being served by the O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy.
Dave was born February 22, 1942, in Perry, MO to George and Hilda (Studer) Foxall.
He was married to Marita Mullinix on October 19, 1962 in Hannibal, MO. She survives.
In addition to his wife, other survivors include his daughter, Laura Foxall Cook of Quincy, IL; his son, Michael Foxall (Tesa) of LaGrange, MO; four grandchildren, Elizabeth Cook, Owen Cook, Logan Foxall, and Connor Foxall; two brothers, Kenneth Foxall of Ewing, MO and Ed Foxall of Hannibal, MO; his sister-in-law, Grace Salyer; and several nieces and nephews.
Dave graduated from Hannibal High School in 1960. He spent the early part of his career working as a highway construction superintendent for Howard Construction in Sedalia, MO. In 1984, he moved to Ewing, MO and worked for Brink Construction in Quincy, IL until his retirement in 2010.
In his spare time, Dave enjoyed working in his shop, growing tomatoes and vegetables, and fishing with his brothers. He was also very fond of animals and had many pets over the years.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Child Advocacy Center of Northeast Missouri.
