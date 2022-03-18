David E. Clow, 80, of Palmyra, MO died Friday, March 18, 2022, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL. Funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. March 24, 2022, at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra. Burial with Full Military Honors performed by American Legion Post #174 Boots-Dickson will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Palmyra. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. March 23, 2022, at the funeral home.
Palmyra, MO.
