David Darryl Collins Sr., age 82, of Pueblo, Colo., passed away peacefully at Country View Nursing Facility in Bowling Green, Mo. on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
A private memorial will be held at Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville, Mo.
Services are being handled by Smith Funeral Home & Chapel of Hannibal.
David was born on Dec. 7, 1940, to Uly and Lucille Collins in Pueblo, Colo. He grew up in the Westminster Presbyterian Church and attended Centennial High School.
At age 17, he joined the United States Marine Corps. After several years, he changed branches and spent the rest of his career in the Air Force. He served several tours in Vietnam and was stationed in countries such as North Africa, Libya, England and Germany. In the U.S., he served in Wyoming, Missouri, California, Colorado and Alaska. While on tour in Vietnam, he met and married Nam Nguyen (Collins-Eagle) and they went on to have two children, David and Tracy.
Post military, David spent some time as an iron worker at CF&I Steel Mill in Pueblo. In the 1980s he retired and spent time enjoying his favorite hobbies including stamp collecting, firearms, shooting, reading and restoring classic cars. He also enjoyed fishing and camping with his family in the mountains.
David spent the last part of his life in Hannibal, and enjoyed sitting on his front porch reading, talking to neighbors and waving at those who passed by.
David was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his sister, Dorothy Cerretti (Richard); and his children, David Collins Jr. (Lisa) and Tracy Collins Smith (Russ). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Kiara, Brandon, Aidan, Nolan, Layla and Sophia Collins, Nivek Kelly and Annabelle Smith.
Online condolences may be made to the family on David's memorial page at www.smithfuneralhomeandchapel.com
