David B. Fohey

David Brian "Benny" Fohey, 54, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 7:25 PM, Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, Missouri.
Funeral Services will be at 10:00 AM, Monday, November 29, 2021, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri. Rev. Tim Goodman will officiate.
Burial will be at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, Missouri.
Visitation will be from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM, Sunday, November 28, 2021, at the funeral home.
David was born June 10, 1967, in Hannibal, Missouri to Raymond Fohey and Virginia Smith Fohey.
Survivors include his mother, Virginia Fohey of Hannibal, Missouri; 1 daughter, Jules Fohey of Hannibal, Missouri; 2 stepdaughters, Casey Neff of St. Peters, Missouri and Kadie Hays of Colorado; 3 brothers, Terry Fohey (Sandy) of Hannibal, Missouri, Jerry Fohey of Hannibal, Missouri and Denny Fohey of Hannibal, Missouri; 1 sister, Gaylene Crawford (Bob) of Hannibal, Missouri; 1 grandchild, Easton Boleach; special friend, Holly; 1 niece, Jessica Lang; 1 nephew, Michael Crawford; 1 great niece, Claire Lang; and many other relatives.
David was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Fohey and niece, Jennifer Fohey.
David started the Mark Twain Taxi Company in Fall of 2010, in Hannibal, Missouri, and also worked in medical transportation until retiring in 2020. He was Nazarene by faith. David was a master bowler and artist. He enjoyed watching football and baseball and was always on the lookout for unique antiques and collectibles. Having such a loving heart, he was his mother’s caregiver for many years. David loved helping people and was a friend to anyone he crossed paths with. David was a devoted member of the Hannibal Elks Lodge, always playing Santa each year. Mostly, David cherished his family and friends and will be deeply missed by all those he held dear.
Pallbearers will be Jerry Fohey, Denny Fohey, Dexter Dudding, Charley Jackson, Louis Garrett and Dennis “Mouse” Fohey.
Memorial contributions may be made to the James O'Donnell Funeral Home for Funeral Expenses.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
