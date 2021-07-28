New London, Mo. Dave T. Smith Jul 28, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dave T. Smith, 79, of New London, Mo., died July 27, 2021 at Luther Manor in Hannibal. James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal is handling arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hannibal Dave T. Smith Funeral Home James O'donnell Arrangement Luther Manor Mo. Recommended for you Trending Now Deanna Janes David Ronald Abney John A. Bowen II Hannibal man faces multiple charges after stabbing Richard W. Altheide Follow us on Facebook HannibalCourierPost Follow us on Twitter Tweets by hannibalcourier Stocks Market Data by TradingView