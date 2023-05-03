Darrell Robert Norfolk, 71, of Bowling Green, Mo., died April 29, 2023, at DePaul Hospital in Bridgeton, Mo. Services will be at 11 a.m., May 9, at St. Clement Catholic Parish in Bowling Green. Visitation will be May 9, from 10 to 11 a.m., at the church. The James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal is handling the arrangements.
Bowling Green, Mo.
