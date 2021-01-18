Darlene Kay Smith, age 63, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 10:02 pm Friday, January 15, 2021, at Willow Care Rehabilitation & Health Care Center in Hannibal.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at New Life Pentecostal Church in Hannibal. Rev. Michael Niffen will officiate. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Palmyra, MO.
Visitation celebrating Darlene’s life will be held 10:00 am until the time of the service Wednesday at the New Life Pentecostal Church.
The family is being served by the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel of Hannibal.
Darlene was born on February 20, 1957, in Texas City, TX the daughter of Harold James and Lesta (Gray) Adams
She was united in marriage to Harold Wayne Smith on December 8, 1976, in Hannibal, MO. He preceded her in death on October 22, 2018.
Survivors include her four children, Denise Brinkley (Larry) of Blue Springs, MO, Harold Wayne Smith, Jr. (Christina) of O’Fallon, MO, James Michael Smith of Hannibal, MO and Jason Wayne Smith (Ashley) of Hannibal, MO; brother, Jim Adams of Hannibal, MO; eleven grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Darlene worked as a Medtech at Hillside Care Center in Hannibal for several years before retirement.
Darlene’s hobbies included gardening, listening to stories on tapes and telling a story or two. She was a faithful member of New Life Pentecostal Church, where she was very active and looked forward to the annual women’s retreat. Mrs. Smith was also a member of Pinkie Pals. Darlene was a very caring and giving lady that was there to lend a hand to anyone in need. Her biggest love was her family, especially her grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Kaleb Smith, Annaiah Smith, Kaitlin Harris, Tom Brokes, Rowan Phillips and Larry Brinkley.
Memorial contributions may be made to the New Life Pentecostal Church, in care of the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Online condolences may be made to the family and video tribute viewed on Darlene’s memorial page at www.smithfuneralhomeandchapel.com