Darlene F Beshears, age 84, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 8:45 pm Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Hannibal Regional Hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Grand View Funeral Home. Rev. Tom Day will officiate. Burial will be in the Grand View Burial Park.
A visitation celebrating Darlene's life will be held at 7:00 pm until 8:00 pm Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at the Grand View Funeral Home.
Darlene was born on January 20, 1939, in Hannibal, MO the daughter of John and Alma Stull (Mann).
She was united in marriage to Robert "Archie" Beshears in New London, MO.
Survivors include; Sister, Ethel Vincent, Two Sons, John Schmelzle of Vandalia, MO, David Schmelzle (Rhonda) of Hannibal, MO, Two Daughters, Cindy Eversmeyer (Albert) of Perry, MO; Elizabeth Sharp (Brian) of Gillette, WY, 17 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Alma, Husband Richard, Three Brothers; Harold Sims, George Sims, and Robert Sims, four Sisters; Bertha Bloodgood, Rosie Sparks, Patricia Stone, and Carolyn Schwanke.
Darlene loved to crochet, play cards and do word puzzles. Most of all Darlene loved and adored her grandchildren.
Darlene was a beautician by trade.
Darlene was a member of the Salt River Christian Church.
Pallbearers: Phillip Halpin, Steven Lopez, Gary Hayes, Seth Vincent, Nathan Vincent, Jonny Vincent
Online condolences may be made to the family and video tribute viewed on Darlene memorial page at www.grandviewfuneral.com
