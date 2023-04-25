Danny L. Harrison, 68, of Hannibal, Mo., passed away at 1:22 p.m. Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Christian Hospital Northeast in St. Louis, Mo.
Friends and Family are invited to Danny's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, April 27, 2023, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Mo.
There will be no funeral services.
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Mo.
Danny was born April 29, 1954, in Louisiana, Mo. to James William Harrison Sr. and Betty Lois Myers Harrison.
He was married to Carolyn Sue Blunkall on July 17, 1987, in Bowling, Green, Mo. She preceded him in death on Aug. 26, 2010.
Survivors include his four children, April Trigg (Rick) of Booneville, Mo., Jewell Brawley (Megan) of Monroe City, Mo., Randall Harrison of Quincy, Ill. and Rebecca Tharp (Chris) of Hannibal, Mo.; three brothers, Gary Ray Harrison, James William Harrison Jr. and Otis Anthony "Tony" Harrison; 14 grandchildren, Ethan Hessing, Jacob Hessing, Braden Chestnut, Jordan Dohrn, Tyler Dohrn, Easton Brawley, Tatem Brawley, Suzie Goldman, River Goldman, Elizabeth Sue Harrison, Caleb Cooper Harrison, Dylan Lee Harrison, Hannah Conrad and Weston Tharp; and two great-grandchildren, Paisley Sue Lain and Mieleena Hessing.
Danny was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Mickey Wayne Harrison; two sisters, Nancy JoAnn Harrison and Cathryn Diane Harrison Elrod; and special friend, Benny Watson.
Professionally, Danny worked on the production line at Dura and later, Watlow for 12 years.
Danny was a simple man. He enjoyed spending time fishing, bowling, playing card games, and listening to rock and roll music. He liked to watch TV, old John Wayne westerns and the World Poker Tour were a couple of Danny's favorites. Danny loved fried fish and chicken along with his favorite, dirty creek potatoes. Most of all, Danny cherished his time spent with his family.
Honorary pallbearers will be Danny's grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to the James O'Donnell Funeral Home to help assist with funeral expenses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.