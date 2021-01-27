Danny J. Schwanke, age 63, of New London, MO, passed away at 12:52 am Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at Hannibal Regional Hospital.
Private family services celebrating the life of Danny J. Schwanke will be held on Friday January 29, 2021 at the Grand View Funeral Home. Terry Goodman will officiate the service. Burial will be in the Grand View Burial Park. The family of Danny J. Schwanke has asked anyone attending the services to wear a mask.
Danny was born on April 25, 1957, in Hannibal, MO the son of William and Wynona (Sanders) Schwanke.
Survivors included three sisters, Margaret (Robert) St. Clair, Nora Meadows and Diana (Terry) Goodman; one brother, Bill (Phyllis) Schwanke; two step-daughters, Reghan Tallman and Jodi Yohn; four step-sisters, Melody (John) Johnston, Jenny LaForce, Carol (Steve) Jamison and Tina (Donnie) Ward; one step-son, Troy (Kim) Yohn; three step-granddaughters, Addisyn, Kynley and Zayla; life long friend, Dana Joe Powell along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and lifelong friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, step mother, Carolyn Schwanke; two brothers, Richard Schwanke and Jimmy Schwanke; one sister, Charlene Schwanke and a brother-in-law, Tom Meadows.
Danny attended Ralls County R-2 Schools and was a self employed auto body repair technician. Danny loved tinkering with things especially cars and lawn mowers. He enjoyed being outdoors and was often known for mowing his friends and neighbors yards for them. He liked to draw and was a jack of all trades. Danny’s biggest enjoyment were his dogs especially his precious fur baby Roxy who he leaves behind. Anywhere Danny went Roxy was with him.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family of Danny J. Schwanke, in care of Grand View Funeral Home and Burial Park to assist with funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be made to the family on Danny’s memorial page at