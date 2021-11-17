Danny J. Griffen, age 98, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 10:55 am Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at Luther Manor Retirement & Nursing Center.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 am Friday, November 19, 2021, at the First Methodist Church in Hannibal. David W. Dexheimer will officiate. Burial with full military honors provided by the Emmette J. Shields American Legion Post #55 will be in the Grand View Burial Park.
Visitation celebrating Mr. Griffen's life will be held 4:00 to 7:00 pm Thursday, November 18, 2021, at the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Danny was born on November 12, 1923, in Oakwood, MO, the son of Joe and Neva (Howard) Griffen.
He was united in marriage to E. LeVon Murrell on January 8, 1944, in Blackstone, VA. She preceded him in death on August 17, 2012.
Survivors include his children, Danny Joe Griffen, Jr. (Katherine) of Bettendorf, IA, Dorothy L. Dexheimer (David) of Hannibal, MO, Richard M. Griffen (Jane) of Hannibal, MO and Amy K. Merrell (Doug) of Hannibal, MO; grandchildren, Jennifer Specht (Jason), Laura Garrels (Patrick), Melissa Swaringim (Mike), Sara Briggs (Nathan), Joseph Griffen (Alexis), Jessica Spurgeon (Ben), Andrew Merrell (Christina) and Kathleen Crane (Mitchell); twenty four great grandchildren with one on the way; fourteen great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, Mr. Griffen was preceded in death by a brother, Rev. Art Griffen; sisters, Helen Fritzemeyer, Betty McGee and Doris Turner and great granddaughter, Grace Elizabeth Specht.
Danny graduated from Hannibal High School in the class of 1941. He went on to honorably serve his country in the United States Army during WWII as a Combat Engineer in the South Pacific. While serving his country, Dan participated in assault landings on Guam, Ormac Bay in the Philippines and Okinawa. He had the opportunity to see Hiroshima four months after the dropping of the first Atomic Bomb.
Danny grew up working at the Griffen greenhouse on Orchard Avenue. He returned to Hannibal after his service to his country and went to work at the family business, Griffen's Flowers. Mr. Griffen worked, owned and operated the 106 year old business for 75 plus years. Mr. Griffen was proud of his family business and always looked forward to visiting with his friends and customers when they stepped foot in the flower shop. One of the biggest memories his family will always cherish is the annual family gathering for the cutting of the Christmas greens.
When Mr. Griffen was not working, he was spending time with his family. Family was his love and he always cherished the moments spent with his family. Family vacations, canoeing, camping and Sunday family drives were all things that he looked forward to.
Danny always enjoyed the sound of music and was a very talented singer. He was a charter member of the Mark Twain Chorale and sang with the Twain Towners barber shop group. He was a 50 plus year member of the Hannibal Rotary Club and had served one term on the Hannibal City Council.
Mr. Griffen was a lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church of Hannibal, where he sang in the choir for over 75 years, served as a Trustee and Sunday School Superintendent.
Those who had the pleasure of knowing Danny, Dan, Mr. Griffen or Mr. G. will always remember his pride in the Hannibal community, as well as his beautiful floral arrangements and his loyalty to his customers.
Pallbearers will be Doug Merrell, Joseph Griffen, Andrew Merrell, Mike Swaringim, Nathan Briggs, Ben Spurgeon and Mitchell Crane.
Memorial contributions may be made to Community Loving Care Hospice, in care of the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
