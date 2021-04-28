Danny Elliott, 64, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 2:14 PM Monday, April 26, 2021 at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, MO.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM Friday, April 30, 2021, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Burial will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Danny's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM Friday at the funeral home.
Danny was born August 21, 1956, in Hannibal, MO to James Rodney Elliott and Betty Jean Reeves Elliott. He was married to Dolly Bunyan on November 18, 1976 in Hannibal, MO. She survives.
Also surviving are 3 children: Angie Billings (Michael) of Bowling Green, MO, Brandy Elliott (Brandon Tischer) of Chicago, IL, and Charles Elliott of Jefferson City, MO; 1 sister, Susan McNeal (Kenny Kendall) of Center, MO; 5 grandchildren: Haley Hartshorn, Karlee Elliott, Dalton Elliott, Kayden Elliott, and Michael Nease; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Danny was preceded in death by his mother and father; 3 brothers; 1 sister; and 1 nephew, Ethan Elliott.
Danny worked at Watlow for 43 years, retiring in April of 2019.
Danny was a lifelong Kansas City Chiefs football fan. In his younger years he enjoyed fishing, often on the Mississippi River. Sci-Fi movies, horror movies, and NCIS crime shows were a few of Danny's favorites. A lover of classic rock, Danny had an amazing collection of vinyl and took pleasure in attending many rock concerts over the years with his wife, Dolly. A delicious chocolate milkshake always hit the spot for Danny. He also loved grilling burgers and pork steaks for his family. Most of all, Danny cherished the moments he could spend with his family and friends.
Danny was a Christian by faith.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Tischer, Michael Billings, Darrell Kelso, Jeffrey Elliott, Brandon Hayes, and Jeffrey Fogle.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
