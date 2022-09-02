Daniel W. Bounds, 54, of Hannibal, passed away at 10:02 PM, Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, MO.
There will be no services at this time.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. Please purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Daniel W. Bounds, 54, of Hannibal, passed away at 10:02 PM, Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, MO.
There will be no services at this time.
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Daniel was born July 30, 1968, in Mesa, AZ to Richard W. Bounds and Reva Reckers Bounds.
Survivors include his mother, Reva Bounds of Hannibal, MO, and his sister, Cynthia Bounds of Hannibal, MO.
Daniel was preceded in death by his father.
Professionally, Daniel worked in electronics in Quincy, IL.
Daniel was a very kindhearted to animals, especially to cats. He enjoyed cooking and watching St. Louis Cardinals baseball. He also liked playing the guitar and listening to the Beatles. Most of all Daniel loved his family and will be missed.
Online condolences may be shared, and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.