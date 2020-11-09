Daniel T. Dyke

Daniel “Danny” Thomas Dyke, 56 of Hannibal, Mo., passed from this earthly life at 11:10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 at the Hannibal Regional Hospital. He was surrounded by his loving family as he went to meet his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 at The Crossing in Hannibal, Mo. Burial will be in Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery in rural Hannibal, Mo. Rev. Randy Drish will officiate.
Friends and family are invited to Danny’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Mo.
The family respectfully requests you help everyone to stay safe and please wear a mask if you plan on attending the visitation or funeral service.
Danny was born on Nov. 3, 1964 in Hannibal, Mo., to James Thomas Dyke and Gloria Schulten Walden.
He was married on Aug. 21, 1998 in Saverton, Mo., to Amy B. Sims. She survives.
Also surviving is one daughter, Elaina Danielle Dyke of Hannibal, Mo.; two sons, Bobby Thomas Dyke of Frankford, Mo., and Damon Kyle Dyke of St. Louis, Mo.; his mother, Gloria Walden (Ron) of Hannibal, Mo.; one brother, Jamey Dyke (Becky) of Hannibal, Mo.; two sisters, Teresa McCullough (Denny) of Hannibal, Mo., and Missy Bonnell (Lance) of Durham, Mo.; his mother-in-law, Joyce Sims of Hannibal, Mo.; one sister-in-law, Shari Margheim (Eric) of Columbia, Mo.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Danny was preceded in death by his father; his stepfather, Joe Reeves; his father in law, Ferren W. Sims; and an infant son, Brody Dyke.
Professionally, Danny was an automation engineer for the J.M. Huber Corporation in Quincy, Ill. Prior to joining J.M. Huber Danny was a programmer and electrician at Dura Automotive and later an auto mechanic for many years at the Poage Auto Center in Hannibal, Mo.
Away from work, Danny loved to be with his family, they were his greatest joy. Simply being together, sharing his “dad” jokes or cooking up his famous biscuits and gravy for breakfast on the weekends were the moments Danny cherished. A true “Mr. Fix It,” Danny’ s talents ranged from tech, to electrician to mechanic, there was literally nothing around the house that he could not fix or would be happy to draw you a diagram to explain the best solution to the problem. Spicy foods, jalapenos, ghost peppers and late-night snack attacks of Oreos, cereal with extra marshmallows, popcorn or kettle corn chips were a few of Danny’s favorites. Danny loved to travel with his family, cruises to the Caribbean or taking in an amusement park and trying every roller coaster available were moments that Danny always took pleasure in. In his younger years Danny enjoyed racing dirt bikes with his brother and later riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle.
Danny was a proud founding member of The Crossing, Hannibal campus. At The Crossing Danny was a member of the tech/worship team and usually was running the sound board and mixing board for worship services.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Dyke, Damon Dyke, Jamey Dyke, Lance Bonnell, Roger Willis and Tom Rodeghero.
Honorary pallbearers will be Denny McCullough, Dillon McCullough, Steve Hardy and Alex Ginos.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Elaina Danielle Dyke Education Fund, please make contributions payable to Amy B. Dyke.
Online condolences may be made and video tribute may be viewed at JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com and whig.com.