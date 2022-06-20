Daniel R. Redman

Daniel "Dan" Robert Redman, age 73, of Hannibal, Mo., passed away at 11:20 pm Friday, June 17, 2022, at his home.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Smith Funeral Home & Chapel. Rev. Tim Goodman will officiate. Burial with full military honors provided by Emmette J. Shields, American Legion Post 55 will be in the Grand View Burial Park.
Visitation celebrating Dan's life will be held 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Dan was born on November 24, 1948, in Hannibal, the son of Robert and Margie (Yakes) Redman.
He was united in marriage to Martha "Marty" Givan on May 19, 1979, in Rensselaer, Mo. She preceded him in death on January 19, 2015.
Survivors include his daughter, Teresa Christy (Jason) of Monroe City, Mo.; sons, Robert Redman of Hannibal, Mo., Ken Schutze of Mesa, AZ, and Kevin McCurdy (Meagan) of Concordia, Mo.; grandchildren, Cody Powell (Hannah), Kaylee Powell, Callie Schutze, Maddie Schutze, Celissa McCurdy, Rawnie McCurdy and Emma McCurdy; great-granddaughter, Riverlynn Powell. Also surviving are his brothers, Charlie Redman (Amy) of Spalding, Mo., and Ron Redman of Quincy, IL and sisters, Kathy Keel (Wayne) of Ponce Inlet, Fla., and Judy Huff (Chad) of Center, Mo.
In addition to his parents and wife, Mr. Redman was preceded in death by two brothers, John Redman and Bradley Redman and his sister, Florence Laster.
Dan joined the Army and proudly served his country from 1968 to 1970 in Germany during the Vietnam conflict
Dan worked at Diemakers in Monroe City but was always a farmer at heart, raising cattle and row crops.
Dan was a member of the American Legion Post 55 for 50 years.
Mr. Redman attended Clover Road Christian Church.
Dan enjoyed being outside admiring the simplicity of life, as he watched the hummingbirds. As well he liked gardening and enjoyed mowing grass. Dan had a good eye and a love for the outdoors, he took on a hobby such as mushroom hunting. His love for John Deere and Massey Ferguson tractors brought him to attend many Old Thrashers through the years. As he loved being outdoors he also enjoyed being indoors watching his favorite TV shows such as: "Andy Griffith," "The Beverly Hillbillies," "Survivor" and "Gomer Pyle". With all the things he loved, his family and his dog Brandy were most adored.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Great River Honor Flight, 513 Hampshire, Quincy, IL 62301 , in care of Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Online condolences may be made to the family and video tribute viewed on Dan's memorial page at www.smithfuneralhomeandchapel.com
