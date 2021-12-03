Daniel Moyers

Dan Moyers went home to God on November 24, 2021. By his side was his wife Nancy, dear friend Wendy, and the loving staff of Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.
Daniel D. Moyers, “Dan the Man,” was born June 8, 1951, in Hannibal, MO., to parents Ike and Goldie Moyers. He moved to the Quad Cities in 1975 and married the love of his life, Nancy Haley, on April 28, 1977. He worked as a welder at IH and was a semi driver for 25 years. He retired from ABF in 2015.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ike and Goldie, sisters Neva, Pat, and Bernadine, brothers Bob, Bill, and George, his father-in-law, Vic, brother-in-law, Jeff, and special friends Pam, Mel, Joe, Lori, Judy, and Jim.
Dan leaves behind wife, Nancy and sisters Gloria, Claudette, and Bonnie, granddaughter Emma Jean, brother-in-law Scott, cousin Gianni, as well as many extended family and these incredible friends: Jayne, Beth, Char, Dave, Gary, Jeannie, Jo, Kasey, Larry, Lynn, Michael, Mari, Rhonda, Vicki, Anita and Dana, Errol and Mick, Gret and Keith, Holly and Jack, Ina and Dave, Jackie and Jeff, Jean and Brian, Karen and Mike, Linda and Perry, Lisa and Mark, Lynn and Jeff, Phyllis and Wayne, Sandy and Dennis, Tracy and Scott, and Treasure and Eddie.
His wife Nancy, their dogs Lacy, Tramp, Lady and Elvis, (who were waiting at rainbow bridge), his beloved dog Benjamin, and all their incredible friends became his story.
Dan was a gentle soul who enjoyed the simple things in life: fishing, watching movies, good food and being surrounded by great friends. He was so many wonderful things that it is very difficult to put into words. Cousin Gianni said it best: “He was a good man who was kind, patient, selfless, compassionate, hard-working, loyal and faithful. He was accepting and non-judgmental, with a level of understanding that more of us need, but too few have. He was the type of man that the world needs more of and is someone who will be dearly missed.”
A celebration of Dan’s life will be held at a later date.
A very special thanks goes to the kind, caring, and compassionate staff at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. We ask that donations be made to Tired Dog Rescue where we found our beloved Benjamin.
Tired Dog Rescue
20439 Scarborough Rd
Saucier, MS. 39574
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.