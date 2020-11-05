Daniel L. Strode

Daniel Lapsley Strode, 71, of New London, MO passed away peacefully surrounded by family on November 4, 2020 after a 2 1/2 year battle with esophageal cancer.
Dan was born on April 28, 1949 to William F. Strode and Mary (Taylor) Strode in Hannibal, MO. After graduating from Louisiana High School in 1967, he graduated from Central Missouri University in 1971 with a degree in Accounting.
Dan began his career with International Harvester and then became an Auditor for the State of Missouri. He was the General Manager/CEO of Ralls County Electric Coop for 30 years until his retirement in 2015. His biggest accomplishment and proudest achievement was bringing high speed internet to every home in rural Ralls County. He was very passionate about rural people having the same opportunities available to them as the rest of the country. Ralls County Electric Coop was the first in the state of Missouri to make this possible.
Dan married Mary Beth Kemna on January 30, 1971 and they were married for almost 50 years. His children are Daniel Strode, MD and wife Tara of Columbia, MO and Jeremiah Strode and wife Michelle of Auxvasse, MO, and 5 grandchildren: Maxwell, Blake, Scarlet, Miah, and Ashlyn. They were the love of his life. He was preceded in death by a son, Jason Strode; his parents; mother and father-in-law; and two brothers-in-law. He is survived by his wife, children, and grandchildren.
Dan was a member of the New London Lions Club and NEMO Shriners Club. He was very involved in the Electric Cooperative organizations. He was a Boy Scout leader and Khoury League coach for both his son’s teams. The way his friends and family always described him was that he was a role model for enjoying life.
There are no services planned at this time.
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O’Donnell Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Esophageal Cancer Association.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.