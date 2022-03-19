Daniel K. Adkins

Daniel (Buck) Keith Adkins, 66, passed away on March 9th in Mansfield, MO, near his home in Ava, MO.
Dan was born October 7, 1955, in Quincy, IL, to Howard & Maxine (Knodel) Adkins. He married Glenna Rouse on May 28, 1980, in Kinderhook, IL. She preceded him in death in 2017. He was also preceded in death by his parents and brother, Warren Adkins.
Dan served honorably in the Navy during Vietnam, worked for Snap-on and retired from Budweiser. He was also a lifetime member of the American Legion.
Buck enjoyed fishing with Glenna. He also enjoyed shooting and woodworking. He especially enjoyed his family, grandchildren and friends.
Buck is survived by three sons, Keith Miller (Angie) of Rochester, IL, Dustin Miller (Jennifer) of Hannibal, MO, and Scott Miller (Michelle) of Springfield, MO, nine grandchildren, Elise, Raegan, Jasmine, Devan, Jade, Mercedes, Maci, Gracen and Lucas, and a host of other relatives and friends.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at the American Legion in Hannibal, MO, from 2-8pm, with a small service at 3pm. Buck will be interned at the Missouri Veteran’s Cemetery in Springfield, MO with his wife, Glenna, at a later date. Cremation services for Dan are under the direction of Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO.
Deceased’s Funeral Arrangements A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at the American Legion in Hannibal, MO, from 2-8pm, with a small service at 3pm. Buck will be interned at the Missouri Veteran’s Cemetery in Springfield, MO with his wife, Glenna, at a later date. Cremation services for Dan are under the direction of Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.