Daniel J. White

Daniel J. "Dan" White, 67, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 6:32 AM, Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, MO.
Graveside services will be at 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Kendall Cemetery in rural Shelby County, MO.
Dan was born July 31, 1955, in Hannibal, MO, to George White and Christine Ragar White.
He was married to Karen Baker on May 22, 1982. She survives.
Other survivors include his two sons, Ryan White (Jessica) of Tulsa, OK, and Tyler White of Hannibal, MO; his twin brother, David White (Lori) of Hannibal, MO; his brother, Paul White (Debbie) of Hannibal, MO; his brother Jim White of Mountain Home, AR; his sister, Cindy Hancock of Monroe City, MO; one grandson, Archie White; good friend, Mike Ward; numerous nieces and nephews; and his beloved cats, Simon and Ming.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Gary White, and George White; two sisters, Donna Osbourne (Jack), and Sally Fisher; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Estell and Lena Fay Baker; and his brother-in-law, Dennis Hancock.
Professionally, Dan worked at Gardner Denver for 27 years and later at Hannibal Carbide Tool where he retired as a purchasing manager.
Dan loved to be outdoors where he enjoyed hunting and fishing. Dan also enjoyed spending time at the Hannibal Boat Club, where he was a longtime member. His favorite though, was spending time at his cabin in Kendall and working on his farm.
In his younger years, riding motorcycles brought Dan joy. He also liked watching St. Louis Cardinals baseball and Missouri Tiger football. Most of all, Dan simply took pleasure in being at home with his family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Karen White to be used for future educational funds for Dan’s first and only grandchild, Archie White.
