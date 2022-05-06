Daniel J. Holman

Daniel “Danny” Joseph Holman, 58, of Pittsfield Illinois, formerly of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 11:10 PM, Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Liberty Village in Pittsfield, Illinois.
Friends and family are invited to Danny’s life celebration memorial service, which will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 1:00 PM, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, located at 9 Centerville Road in Hannibal, Mo. President Gentz Franz will be conducting.
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O’Donnell Funeral Home, Hannibal, Missouri.
Danny was born May 12, 1963, in Hannibal, Missouri to Joseph McCune Holman and Jo Ann Engleman Holman.
Survivors include his brother, Greg Holman (Ruth), two sisters: Barbara Mayfield (Melvin) and Leigh Holman, and numerous nieces and nephews, whom he enjoyed nicknaming. Two such examples are Shorty and Fat Head.
Danny was preceded in death by one sister, Mary Jane Martin, and three brothers, Tom Holman, Jimmy Holman, and John Holman.
Danny was a long-time resident of Beth Haven nursing home in Hannibal, Missouri, Timber Point nursing home in Camp Point, Illinois, and most recently, Liberty Village in Pittsfield, Illinois. He was very well known and loved by the residents, staff, and visitors during his time there. He was known as the “door greeter” by many. He inspired and spread happiness to so many people with his huge smile, his infectious laugh and his amazing love for all people.
Danny loved 70’s sitcoms. He could often be heard quoting Aunt Esther from Sanford and Son by yelling, “Watch it Sucker!” with a huge grin on his face. He got great pleasure from Andy and Barney’s adventures on Andy Griffith and thought Barney was a “nut!” He loved Archie Bunker and “Stifle it, Meathead” was one of his favorite quotes. He enjoyed listening to music. He really enjoyed singing out when he was in church. His favorite song, which he brought tears to many eyes by singing, was “I Am A Child of God.” Danny was a true angel on Earth and had many angels looking after him at the nursing homes he lived in. They were all very special to him, and to his family, and will always be appreciated for their hard work and love.
Danny will be remembered for many things, but mostly the pure joy he brought to everyone around him.
Danny was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Memorial contributions may be made online to the Rett’s Syndrome Foundation.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com
