Daniel C. Powell, 92, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 1:30 PM, Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, MO.
Funeral Services will at 10:00 AM, Monday, October 3, 2022, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO
Burial with full military honors will follow at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO.
There will be no visitation.
Daniel was born September 19, 1930, in the Oakwood community of Hannibal, MO to Harold Powell and Fannie Schwartz Powell.
He was married to Patricia Aileen Simms. She preceded him in death on January 12, 2014.
Survivors include his children, Daniel Powell (Betty) of Hannibal, MO, Michael Powell (Debra) of Hannibal, MO, and Harold Powell (Peggy) of Hannibal, MO; sister-in-law, Mary Quigley (Pat) of Kansas City, MO; 10 grandchildren; and several great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
Daniel was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Robin Reiter; and brother, Harold Powell.
Daniel proudly served his country in the United States Air Force from 1948 until his retirement in 1970. Daniel was a Master Sergeant, Vietnam Veteran, and received 12 different US Military awards.
After his retirement from the military, Daniel owned and operated two local businesses, Powell's Package Liquor and 1-MORE-BAR.
An avid sports fan, Daniel loved the Kansas City Chiefs and St. Louis Cardinals. He loved playing cards, especially poker, watching his favorite Nascar driver, Rusty Wallace, and watching any and all game shows. Daniel was the grounds keeper at Old Baptist Cemetery where he spent many hours mowing. Daniel was a very well-respected man that loved to laugh and socialize. Most of all, Daniel loved his family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Powell, Michael Powell, Harold Powell, Nathan Powell, Gene Majors, and Nick Long.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospital.
