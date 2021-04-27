DaMark L. "DaDa" Rudd

DaMark "DaDa" Leon Rudd, 30, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 7:56 PM on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM Saturday, May 1, 2021 at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Rev.Jerry E. Jones from the New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church of Springfield, Illinois will officiate.
Friends and Family are invited to DaMark's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be held from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM Saturday at the funeral home.
DaMark was born December 9, 1990 in Springfield, IL to Michael Allison and Marshelle Rudd.
Survivors include his Father Michael Allison of Hannibal, MO, Mother, Marshelle Rudd (Andre Thomas), of Hannibal, MO; 1 daughter Nevaeh Rudd of Hannibal, MO; 1 brother Marceil Cotton; 1 Sister, Mika Allison, his grandparents, Jorita Crockett, Mark Rudd Sr.,and Mary Allison; 5 uncles Damon, Mark, Doffie, John and Johnny; 3 aunts Carlita, Jan and Tiffany; 3 nieces MaJestie Fields, Mikaiyah Vance and Mirai Vance. Also surviving are a host of other special family, cousins, and numerous friends.
DaMark was preceded in death by his grandparents James and Alice Stacey; grandfather, Doffie, Allison, grandfather, David Crockett; grandmother, Betty Osborne, his great grandparents and three uncles Kirk Crockett, Stacey DaveRon Crockett, and Michael Rudd.
An entrepreneur by trade, DaMark loved to spend time with his family and friends. He was a talented artist, DaMark, who enjoyed drawing and even had some of his drawings used for tattoos. Most of all DaMark cherished his family, especially his daughter, Nevaeh whom he deeply loved.
Pallbearers will be Damon Rudd, Mark Rudd, Nick Thompson, Jay'Kob King, Devin Crockett, and Doffie Allison III.
Honorary pallbearers will be Doffie Allison, Jr., John Allison, David Mayfield, Marceil Cotton, Michael Hood, Quadree Rudd and Andre Thomas.
