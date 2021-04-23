Dalton A. Bunch Woodside

Dalton Andrew Bunch Woodside, age 25, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 8:50 pm Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at his home with his loving family by his side after a courageous battle with Melanoma.
Funeral services will be held 6:00 pm Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Antioch Baptist Church in rural Hannibal. Pastor Jack Emmite will officiate.
Visitation celebrating Dalton's life will be held 4:00 to 6:00 pm Saturday at Antioch Baptist Church.
The family is being served by the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel of Hannibal.
Dalton was born on April 21, 1995, in Hannibal, MO the son of Jeffrey and Jennifer (Bunch) Woodside.
Survivors include his parents, Jeff and Jenny Woodside of the home; girlfriend, Sarah Koehler of New London, MO; brothers, Trenton Woodside of Hannibal, MO and Chase Woodside (Lexi) of Hannibal, MO; sister, Shelby Woodside (Drake) of Hannibal, MO; grandparents, Greg and Barb Jones of Hannibal, MO, Bill and Shirley Woodside of Hannibal, MO and Jane Bunch of Lebanon, MO; lifelong friends, Brenden and Kayla Wharton of Hannibal, MO; nieces and nephews, Alexandria Woodside, Brinlynn Woodside, Lak'ley Ferreira, Nathan Wharton, Rylan Wharton and Dawson Wharton; aunts and uncles, Nicole Tallman (Bobby), Lisa Bunch, Sarah Hemphill (Tyler), Christina Bunch, Stacey Freeman (Michael) and Eric Woodside; and several great aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends.
Dalton was preceded in death by grandparents, David John Bunch, Eva Bates, Glena Woodside and Buck and Jerry Jones, and uncle Pat Greenawalt.
Dalton graduated from Hannibal High School in the class of 2013.
Five years ago, Dalton was diagnosed with Melanoma and every day since has embraced his battle with a smile on his face and laughter to share with his family and friends. Dalton was known for being a social butterfly that could strike up a conversation with anyone. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, riding side by sides, golf carts, racing RC gas powered cars, and listening to his favorite music from old time rock & roll and country to new age rock, country and rap.
Dalton also enjoyed the simple life of the outdoors, he was an avid fisherman and hunter, he especially enjoyed coon hunting with his neighbor Mike. Sunday afternoons and evenings in the fall Dalton could be found watching NFL especially his beloved New Orleans Saints. Dalton cherished the time spent with his family and visiting his grandparents. The day after he lost his courageous battle, Dalton celebrated his 26th birthday in Heaven with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Dalton was a member of Antioch Baptist Church.
Pallbearers will be Trenton Woodside, Chase Woodside, Greg Jones, Drake Klise, Jeff Bates, Levi Lugena, Bobby Tallman and Brenden Wharton.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Logan Lugena, Stevie Watkins, Matthew Bates, Mason Bates, Eric Woodside, Zach Bowen, Donovan Bowen and Kevin Rodgers.
Memorial contributions may be made to Antioch Baptist Church or the Woodside family, in care of Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Online condolences may be made to the family and video tribute viewed on Dalton's memorial page at www.smithfuneralhomeandchapel.com