Dale M. Harper

Mom got her angel wings today. As her daughter I can attest to the very end, she was the most forgiving, charitable, sharing, and fun-loving person.
Dale Maxine Megehe Harper won her battle with Alzheimer’s at 1:03 p.m. Sept. 20, 2022. Dale was born Nov. 8, 1923, in New Salem, Ill. She grew up during the Great Depression in a family of six children. She was preceded in death by her mother, Erma; father, Arthur; brothers, Victor, and Wayne; and three sisters, Bernadine, Dorothy, and Helen. She graduated from Pike County Elementary Schools, Pittsfield, on May 2, 1938, and St. Charles High School on June 12, 1942. Mom and Helen answered their patriotic call as "Rosie the Riveters" working on war planes at the Spirit of Saint Louis Airport.
Following the end of the war she married James Richard Megehe, (deceased) in 1946. They had one child, Karla Annette, on June 30, 1947. She worked for the U.S. Post Office and a popular ice cream parlor in New Canton, Ill. She volunteered her time as a 4H leader teaching crafts and sewing. She was a member of the Methodist Church there.
After 14 years of marriage Mom and I moved to Hannibal, where she has resided until her death. Mom married Milton Eugene Harper, Sr. (Red), on September 11, 1964, in Eldon, Mo. He preceded her in death when she was 49. Mom worked at an insurance agency and eventually became the office manager at Kellwood Co. Mom was active in a bowling league, loved and attended the Kentucky Derby, and was a loyal St. Louis Cardinals fan. We used to attend Mother's Day games together. After retiring from Kellwood, mom opened a sewing business in the basement of her home. Dale had an extraordinary talent with sewing, creativity, and made wedding dresses, costumes, and did alterations for many of Hannibal's citizens. On her 90th birthday we honored mom with a party and close to 100 family and friends attended. Mom was so busy greeting attendees that mom never had time to eat.
Eventually Alzheimer's made it impossible for her to run her business, Harper's Snip & Clip. She fell down an escalator, while shopping and spent 3 weeks in a nursing home recuperating. It was evident that she wanted to stay at home. Mom is survived by her daughter, Karla (Larry), grandsons, Erik and Darek (Paul), and their two children, Piper and Maddox. Her stepchildren are Milton (deceased), wife Deanna, Deana, Michael, and David, who survive.
Because of many family and friends, mom was able to stay in her home. Much appreciation to Diamond Esko; Chad, Elise, and Alaina White; Amyah McGlothin; Micah Stevens; Dylan Admire; Ethel Lain; Melita Gaston; Chris Ogden; and those who helped us for years — Rita Mack, Charlie Branch, and Deana Harper. My mother loved all of you and we thank you for loving her and giving her excellent care.
A Life Celebration at a visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal. Funeral Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal.
Pallbearers will be Charles Branch, Darek Long, Erik Long, Paul Ruder, and Chad White. Violin soloist will be provided by Zane Ogden.
We hope to see our family and friends.
