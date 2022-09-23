Dale M. Harper

Mom got her angel wings today. As her daughter I can attest to the very end, she was the most forgiving, charitable, sharing, and fun-loving person.

Dale Maxine Megehe Harper won her battle with Alzheimer’s at 1:03 p.m. Sept. 20, 2022. Dale was born Nov. 8, 1923, in New Salem, Ill. She grew up during the Great Depression in a family of six children. She was preceded in death by her mother, Erma; father, Arthur; brothers, Victor, and Wayne; and three sisters, Bernadine, Dorothy, and Helen. She graduated from Pike County Elementary Schools, Pittsfield, on May 2, 1938, and St. Charles High School on June 12, 1942. Mom and Helen answered their patriotic call as "Rosie the Riveters" working on war planes at the Spirit of Saint Louis Airport.

