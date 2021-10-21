Dale L. Willing, age 78, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 6:48 pm Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at Beth Haven Nursing Home.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon Saturday, October 23, 2021, at Smith Funeral Home & Chapel. Pastor Neil Gottman will officiate. Burial will be in the Grand View Burial Park.
Visitation celebrating Dale's life will be held at 10:00 am until the time of the service Saturday at the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Dale was born on December 30, 1942, in Hannibal, Missouri the son of Wilford and Gladys (Kohler) Willing.
He was united in marriage to Patricia Hall on August 1, 1965 in Hannibal, MO.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia of the home, two sons, Steven Willing (Janie) of New London, MO, Mark Willing of Hannibal, MO; daughter, Beth Ledbetter (Scott) of Hannibal, MO; grandchildren, Bryan Willing (Amanda), Stephanie Rosen (Derek), Abbey Willing (Jason Murry), Parker Willing, Connor Ledbetter and Caitlyn Ledbetter; great-grandchildren, Rylan and Kyler Rosen; brother, Frank Willing of Hannibal, MO and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Willing was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Willing and sister, Dorothy Ward.
Dale graduated from Hannibal High School 1961.
Mr. Willing worked as a Heavy Equipment Operator for Continental Cement for many years until his retirement.
Outside of work, Dale liked to spend time fishing, tinkering with antique tractors and barbecuing. Dale also enjoyed helping his son farm, spending time in his shop and at his river camp. Dale cherished the time spent with his family and friends.
Dale was a member of Arch United Methodist Church.
Pallbearers will be Steven Willing, Mark Willing, Bryan Willing, Parker Willing, Connor Ledbetter, Scott Ledbetter, Derek Rosen and Jason Murry
Honorary Pallbearers will be Beth Ledbetter, Stephanie Rosen, Abbey Willing, Caitlyn Ledbetter, Janie Willing and Amanda Willing.
Memorial contributions may be made to Arch United Methodist Church, in care of Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Online condolences may be made to the family and video tribute viewed on Dale's memorial page at www.smithfuneralhomeandchapel.com
