Dale E. Barnett Sr.

Dale Everett Barnett, Sr., 78, of Perry, passed away at 8:34 p.m. Nov. 24, 2020, at Hannibal Regional Hospital.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, in Lick Creek Cemetery with Reverend Tom Day officiating.
Visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, at Bienhoff Funeral Home in Perry.
Family requests that masks be worn and social distancing be observed.
Dale was born Nov. 7, 1942 in Ft. Scott, KS, the son of Ralph Logan and Lillian Louise Barrett Barnett, Sr.
He married Yetive Annette "Anne" Buzzard Bay in St. Louis County on Nov. 8, 1969, and she preceded him in death on June 15, 2015.
Survivors include: four sons, Eric (Julie) Bay of Mexico, Lt. Col. (R) Dale (Kristina) Barnett, Jr. of Macungie, PA, Drew (Kathleen) Barnett of Perry and Kenneth (Tammy) McKenzie of Leavenworth, KS; one daughter, Shari (Bob) Brothers of Perry; eleven grandchildren, Erica Reven Turner Bay, Whitley Wilson, Austin Lake, Mollyanne, Logan, Landry, and Aubree Barnett, Bridget and Cristen McKenzie and Kelsi Blew; and ten great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Ralph Logan Barnett, Jr.
Dale moved to Perry with his wife in 1975 from St. Louis. He was a Christian by faith and a 1961 graduate of Westport High School in Kansas City. He was Chief of Police in Perry from 1975 until 1992 and then became Ralls County Sheriff from 1992 until 1996. After his retirement from law enforcement, Dale worked at Yancey Auto Parts, Diemakers and Hickman's IGA. He was a member of the Mo. Sheriff's Association. He enjoyed fishing, bowling, socializing with friends over a cold beverage, bird watching and spending time with his grandchildren. Dale was a loyal fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs.
Pallbearers will be Jake Moss, John Lake, Joe Friday, Dustin Wasson, Kevin Hickman and Eddie Landis.
Honorary pallbearers will be Kenny Swon, Jimmy Gough, Bob Kuda, Kirby Leake, Ralph Williams, Paul Gosney and his Rick's Place Friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Perry Baseball Association, In Care of Bienhoff Funeral Home, PO Box 427, Perry, MO 63462.
Online condolences may be made at bienhofffuneralhome.com.