Curtis J. Lasley Jr.

Curtis Jon Lasley Jr., age 39, of Quincy, IL, formally of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 6:56 am Monday, March 21, 2022, at Blessing Hospital.
A visitation celebrating Curtis' life will be held on Monday, March 28, 2022 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm, at Grand View Funeral Home. The family will have a private burial at a later time.
Curtis was born on October 15, 1982, in Hannibal, Missouri to Judy (Brownell) and Curtis Jon Lasley Sr but was raised by Judy and Richard Askew Jr.
He is survived by; Three Sons, Curtis Jon Lasley III, Joseph Lasley and Erric Reeves of Dundas, IL; Two Daughters, Arayanna Lasley of Olney, IL and Heavenly Lasley of Pleasant Hill, IL ; Granddaughter, Zhavia Ocktober Thebeau of Dundas, IL ; Grandson, Branton Braden Wayne Lasley of Olney, IL. Sister Tabatha (Charles) Doss of Quincy IL, and Brothers Kevin Lasley and Richard Askew III of Quincy, IL Brother in Laws Clifford (Heather) Goodin II of Centralia, MO and Trey (Amanda) Goodin of Vandalia, MO. Best Friend and considered brother Nickolas (Devin) Reeves of Hannibal, MO, God Children Cecilia Hernandez and Joseph Hazel of Bridgeton, MO, and his parents Judy and Richard Askew Jr. of Quincy, IL as well as several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and Cousins.
He was preceded in death by his Grandmother, Odetha (Dee) Guessford; Grandfather, William Brownell; and Niece Jane Goodin.
Curtis was married to Tiffany Truster on February 24, 2001 whom he was married 17 years and shared his wonderful children who were his main world. A fan of anything automotive, especially when it came to racing, he was a true competitor when it came to drag racing. He loved going to car shows. They owned America’s Hometown Auto in Hannibal for many years. He wasn't only a gear head though as he had a wide variety of interests. He collected shot glasses, had picked up sewing, and had even started making jewelry.
Honorary Pall Bearers : Nickolas Reeves, Justin Leffert, Clifford Goodin II, Trey Goodin, Charles Doss, and Richard Askew III and preceding him to Heaven Josh Dye.
Memorial contributions may be made to a go fund me page to assist the family with funeral expenses. Fundraiser by Tiffany McCoy : Funeral and memorial fund (gofundme.com)
Online condolences may be made to the family and video tribute viewed on Curtis’ memorial page at www.grandviewfuneral.com
