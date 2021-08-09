Cullen Brant Dye, age 85, of Hannibal, MO, formerly of Perry, MO was born to Crawford and Elizabeth Mills Dye on October 10, 1935 and passed away Sunday, August 8, 2021.
He was married to Mary Lee Sleyster on April 5, 1958, and she passed away on August 11, 2019. To this union, three children were born; Dennis, Shari and Julie.
Mr. Dye was a graduate of Perry High School and attended Hannibal LaGrange College and later honorably served two years in the U.S. Army. He worked at Combustion Engineering and American Cyanamid.
Cullen enjoyed all sports, mainly being a Cardinal baseball fan. His greatest interest in life was his family. As a young teenager, he became a member of the Perry Christian Church, still holding a membership there. He grew up on his parents farm and he and his wife raised their family at their home in Perry where they resided for forty-nine years before making the move to Hannibal. Cullen and his wife Mary were in business in Perry several years, owning Mary Lee’s Plants and Gifts.
Surviving are son; Dennis Dye of Columbia, MO, daughters; Shari Bell of Perry, MO and Julie and Steve Fohey of Hannibal, MO, granddaughters; Lindsay and Tommy Fierge of Perry, MO and Ashley and Alan Crow of Paris, MO, three grandsons; Andru and Eli Bell of Perry, MO and Tanner Fohey (Carly) of Hannibal, MO, as well as the great grandchildren he was fortunate to be able to enjoy; Chloe Madison and Cade Thomas Fierge of Perry, MO and Addilyn Lane and Annistyn Raine Crow of Paris, MO.
Cullen often spent time looking at pictures of all his family, saying how very blessed he felt and no matter the number of years, he never forgot his deceased son-in-law; Ronnie Bell.
Mr. Dye’s wish was cremation with no services to be held. Cremation arrangements are being handled by the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel of Hannibal.
Cullen chose for any memorial contributions to be to the Perry Christian Church, P.O. Box 479 Perry, MO 63462 or the Perry Volunteer Fire Department with donations sent to Perry City Hall, Attention Fire Chief Andru Bell.
