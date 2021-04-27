Craig M. Pierceall, 64, of Quincy, Ill., passed away on Friday, April 23, 2021 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Hannibal, Mo. Fr. John Schmitz and Fr. Mike Quinn will con-celebrate. Burial will be at Holy Family Catholic Cemetery in Hannibal, Mo.
Friends and Family gathered for Craig’s Life Celebration at a visitation that was held Tuesday evening at the O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy, Ill.
The family is being served by the James O’Donnell Funeral Home of Hannibal, MO.
Craig was born on October 25, 1956 in Kansas City, MO to Deacon Gene Pierceall and Beverly Flick Pierceall.
He was previously married on June 12, 1982 to Cathy Hrudicka in Quincy, Ill. She survives.
Craig is survived by his fiancé, Debbie Bryant of Quincy, IL; his mother, Beverly Pierceall of Hannibal, Mo.; one daughter, Catherine “Katie” Rice of Quincy, Ill.; one son, Scott Pierceall (Kelly) of Quincy, Ill.; three brothers: Steve Pierceall (Carmen), Tim Pierceall (Debra) and Patrick Pierceall all of Hannibal, Mo.; five grandchildren: Payten Rice, Logan Rice, Deacon Rice, Baily Pierceall and Brooke Pierceall; one sister-in-law, Ann Pierceall and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Craig was preceded in death by his father, Emmett “Gene” Pierceall, an infant brother, Christopher Pierceall, one uncle, Fr. Pat Pierceall and his son-in-law, Jason Rice.
Craig started his professional career in foodservice over 30 years ago. Craig worked for Kroger’s in the produce, meat and seafood department and later worked at Johannes Meats in sales and at Robert’s Foods and John Graves Foods before joining Kohl Wholesale in their sales department, retiring in 2020.
Craig enjoyed fishing, hunting and trap shooting in his free time. A fan of NASCAR, NHRA drag racing, St. Louis Cardinals Baseball and recently a Kansas City Chiefs Football fan after the departure of the St. Louis Rams, Craig enjoyed his sports.
Bennett Springs, Montauk, and Mark Twain Lake were all special places to Craig. He enjoyed being outdoors fishing or camping with family and friends. Mushroom hunting was also a pleasure that Craig enjoyed each spring searching the woods for morels. Time shared with his family and friends is what Craig cherished the most. Christmas was Craig’s favorite winter holiday, often shared at his parent’s home with his brothers and their families. Craig also enjoyed spending time with his friends at family at the North End in Quincy, Ill. over the years.
Craig was a member of the Mississippi Valley Hunters and Fisherman Association, a committee member for the Quincy Chapter of Ducks Unlimited, a member of the Quincy Knights of Columbus Council #583 and a member of the Northside Boat Club in Quincy, IL.
Craig was a Catholic by faith and attended Holy Family Catholic Church most of his life.
Pallbearers will be Scott Pierceall, Bob Cochran, Stan Harris, Ron Sparrow, T.C. Pierceall and Jack Pierceall.
Honorary pallbearers will be Steve Pierceall, Tim Pierceall, Patrick Pierceall, the late Brent Beard and the late Jason Rice.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Mississippi Valley Hunters and Fisherman Association or to the Grandchildren’s Education Fund with checks payable to either Katie Rice or Scott Pierceall.
Online condolences may be made and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com