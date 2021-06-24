Craig K. Davis, Sr.

Craig Kimberly Davis Sr., of Henderson, NV, formerly of Hannibal, MO passed away at 1:42 p.m. on May 14th at Nellis Air Force Base Hospital in Nevada.
Memorial and Repass will be at the American Legion Post 56 in Hannibal, MO at 1:00 p.m. on June 26th.
Craig was born October 25. 1953 to Zella R. Ford Davis Riding and Ronald Davis, who preceded him in death.
He was married to Sue Davis of Henderson , NV who survives him.
Also surviving are five children; Marquitia Davis, Craig K. Davis Jr.(Jessica), Nicole Davis, Christopher Davis (Jennifer) and Clayton Davis, Stepfather James Riding Sr., sister Toni Rose and four brothers Gregory Davis Sr. (Denise), Monzell Riding (Sharon), James Riding Jr. (Priscilla) and Tracy Riding. Craig also has twelve grandchildren; Chandler Moffitt, Sydnie Edwards, Gionna Edwards, Chestion Davis, Brogin Davis, Dorit Davis, Roarke Davis, Amaria Davis, Tiera, Terren, Jackson Davis and Julianna Davis. His Aunt Shirley Elbert of Jefferson City, MO, and Uncles Robert Ford, of San Antonia, TX, and Donald Ford of New London, MO.
Craig graduated from Hannibal High and Hannibal LaGrange College with a BS in Business.
He was a retired Army Officer and served in the National Guard as Captain in the Military Police for twenty plus years..
Craig enjoyed his family and friends. He also liked to garden. He had box vegetables and a beautiful flower garden.
In his younger years Craig played bass guitar in a band called The Sounds of Soul which played around Hannibal, Mexico, Bowling Green and at summer picnics.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Craig Davis Jr., Christopher Davis, Clayton Davis, Gregory Davis Jr., Gordon Davis and Jason Rose.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Willow Street Christian Church.