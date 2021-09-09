Palmyra, Mo. Courtney A. Maurer Sep 9, 2021 31 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Courtney Ann Maurer, 51, of Palmyra, died September 8, 2021, at her home. Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra is handling arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Palmyra Funeral Chapel Arrangement Courtney Ann Maurer Recommended for you Trending Now Police investigating a 'suspicious' death in Palmyra Man arrested, charged in Palmyra woman's death Hannibal 1-year-old drowns in private lake Hazel S. Flesner Anne R. Schanbacher Follow us on Facebook HannibalCourierPost Follow us on Twitter Tweets by hannibalcourier Stocks Market Data by TradingView