Corey Alan Bringer

Corey Alan Bringer, age 45 of Canton, MO passed away Monday, January 30th in his home surrounded by family.

He was born on June 5th, 1977, in Quincy, IL a son of Michael Bringer Sr. and RoseAnn (Stinson) Bringer. He was a lifelong resident of Canton, MO. He graduated from Canton R-V in 1996 and Culver-Stockton College in 2000.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.