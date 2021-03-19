Constance L. "Connie" Cothron

Constance “Connie” Loreana Cothron passed away on Monday, March 1st, 2021 in Houston, Texas. She was 82 years old.
Connie was born in Hannibal, Missouri on February 1st, 1939 to Nina and Benjamin “Cotton” Cothron. She was the first born of three sisters, followed by Karen and then Terri. She graduated from Saginaw Arthur Hill High school in 1958. After raising her children, John Bryant and Jennifer Leigh, Connie focused on furthering her career as an artist and advancing her education. She first obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from University of Michigan-Flint and later graduated with her Masters of Fine Arts from Wayne State University. She was a prolific artist and, in 2002, as a grandmother of four, she established Constance L Cothron Studio. She achieved local notoriety when her portrait of a local resident was selected to be displayed in the offices of the Charter Township of Waterford, Michigan. Friends and family who survive her continue to proudly exhibit Connie’s artwork in their homes as a way to honor and remember her.
Whether she was wearing linen in Paris on a hot summer’s day or painting at home in Michigan while wearing her paint-splattered overalls, Connie was casual and effortlessly cool. She was quiet and reserved, fiery and determined with a dry sense of humor. She liked to sit back and observe those around her, letting her passionate personality shine through when the conversation turned to a topic in which she was invested.
Connie deeply loved her family, and they loved her right back. She enjoyed hearing about the success achieved by her children, sought adventure with her grandchildren, and taught anyone willing to learn how to paint. Connie loved nature and being outside. Perhaps this is why she so easily bonded with every animal she encountered, especially those that were lucky enough to belong to her.
Connie is preceded in death by her father and mother, husband Gary Leigh Thomas, and sister Karen. She is survived by her sister, Terri Cothron; her son, John Thomas and his wife January Barker; her daughter Jennifer Osantowske and her husband Jerome Osantowske; her brother-in-law Dayne Thomas; and her five grandchildren, Elizabeth, Hollan, Hannah, Hunter, and Dean. We will miss her dearly.
A private family service will be held on Monday, the 8th of March at St. Andrews Episcopal Church in the Houston Heights. In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be directed in her memory to Jamie’s Animal Rescue by visiting www.jamiesrescue.org or to St Andrew’s Episcopal Church,1819 Heights Boulevard, Houston, TX 77008. Family and friends are also invited to view photos and remembrances at https://memories.net/timeline/constance-cothron-45242.