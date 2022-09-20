Conrad L. Carlen

Conrad Lee Carlen, 85, of Hannibal passed away at 10:36 PM, Sept. 17, 2022, at Beth Haven Nursing Home.
Cremation arrangements are being handled by the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal. There will be no services at this time. A life celebration will be planned at a later date.
Conrad was born March 14, 1937, in Quincy, Ill., to Lawrence (Pat) and Nadine Lewton Carlen.
Survivors include three children, Steve Carlen (Teresa) of Kinderhook, Ill., Debbie Johann (Frank) of Hannibal, Mike Carlen (Tammy) of Hull, Ill.; extended family, Lori Rethorn (John) of Hannibal; sister, Jane Keith; and sister-in-law, Georgia Carlen. He is also survived by several grandchildren, great grandchildren, one great great grandchild, several nieces and nephews, and special friends, Joyce Maple, Madelyn White, and friends at Beth Haven Apartments.
Conrad was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Wendell Carlen; sister, Lou Ann Carlen; brother-in-law, Carl Keith; and special friend for over 20 years, Linda Culp.
Professionally, Conrad farmed and retired from maintenance at Watlow.
He was a big outdoorsman. Loved mushroom, deer, and coon hunting. He spent hours fishing for bass and flathead catfish.
Conrad was known for his delicious chili, beef & noodles, Spanish rice, and homemade chocolate pecan fudge. Most of all Conrad enjoyed time spent with his loved ones.
Honorary pallbearers will be Darin Carlen, Dale Lynn Johnson, Kurtis Parsons, Patrick Carlen, Erin Diaz, Jared Parsons, Craig Parsons, Austin Carlen, and Gage Rethorn.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospital of St. Louis or the Ronald McDonald House of St. Louis.
