Connie J Wienhoff, age 53, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 1:17 pm Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Hannibal Regional Hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Friday, May 6, 2022, at Grand View Funeral Home. Rev. Jason Young will officiate. Burial will be in the Grand View Burial Park.
A visitation celebrating Connie's life will be held 10:00 am until time of service, Friday May 6, 2022, at the Grand View Funeral Home.
Connie was born on April 19, 1969, in Hannibal, Missouri. Daughter of William and Judith (Taylor) Shuck. They preceded her in death.
She was united in marriage to Ronald Wienhoff Jr. on June 21, 1997, in Hannibal. Ronald survives.
Survivors also include two sons, Dalton M. Wienhoff of Crowley, LA, Jacob R Wienhoff of Hannibal, MO; Brother, Darrell Shuck (Angela) of NC ; Three Sisters-in-law, Teresa Wortley (Jim) of Payson, IL, Beth Altmix (Chuck) of Charlotte, NC, and Becky Williams of Hannibal. Four nephews, three nieces, seven great nephews, and three great nieces. A good friend, considered a sister, Melody Buzard.
Connie graduated in 1987 from Hannibal high school.
Professionally Connie worked with her mother at her mother's Business, Spritz & Lollipops in downtown Hannibal. She also worked at McDonalds where she was known to make the best biscuits in town, and then she worked at Accutherm when it was on Lyon Street in Hannibal. This is where she met the love of her life, Ronald. She then went on to work at Barbie's Day care.
Connie loved the children at Barbie's daycare, and being with her family. She loved dolphins, and vacationing at the beaches of California and Texas. She loved to watch The Walking Dead and Guardians of the Galaxy, her favorite character being Baby Groot. She enjoyed NASCAR, and going to concerts.
Pallbearers: Ronald Wienhoff Jr., Toby Shuck, Jacob R Wienhoff, Darrell Shuck, J.D. Smallwood, Carson Eversmeyer
Honorary Pallbearers: Dalton M Wienhoff, Dustin Shuck, Justin Conrad, Jordan Riley, Keith Lewis, Dicky Eversmeyer.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hannibal Regional Hospital in care of Grand View Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made to the family and video tribute viewed on Connie's memorial page at www.grandviewfuneral.com
