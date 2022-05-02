Connie J Wienhoff, 53, of Hannibal, died May 1, 2022, at Hannibal Regional Hospital. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. May 6, at the Grand View Funeral Home with service to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be in the Grand View Burial Park.
Hannibal
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. Please purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Rain, heavy at times early. Low around 55F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Rain, heavy at times early. Low around 55F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: May 2, 2022 @ 6:29 pm
Connie J Wienhoff, 53, of Hannibal, died May 1, 2022, at Hannibal Regional Hospital. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. May 6, at the Grand View Funeral Home with service to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be in the Grand View Burial Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.