Cloyd Gene Jackson, 80, of Hannibal, MO passed away on February 6, 2023, at home with his family.
A memorial service will be at 7:00 PM, Monday, February 13, 2023, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. A Masonic Service will be held at 7 PM by Ralls County Masonic Lodge #33 at the funeral home.
Friends and Family are invited to Cloyd's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Monday, February 13, 2023, at the funeral home.
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Cloyd was born on March 7, 1942, in Hannibal MO, as the 2nd son to James Cloyd (J.C.) Jackson and Opal Marjorie Hawkinson Jackson.
He grew up in Center, MO with his three brothers helping on the family farm. In later years, Cloyd would recall his childhood fondly, though times were tough he was blessed with wonderful grandparents, cousins and extended family that enriched his life and facilitated insight and appreciation for the simple joys of this life.
After graduating from Mark Twain High School in 1960, Cloyd went on to study at Moler Barber College in downtown St. Louis, Mo and earned his Barbering certifications in 1964. He began his Barbering career shortly thereafter as a self-employed barber at 306 Broadway in Hannibal. In 1974 he opted to begin a career in production with the William Underwood Company, continuing on as the company changed hands and later retired with General Mills.
In 1965 Cloyd married his high school sweetheart, Shirley Ann Hubert. She preceded him in death in 1982. He was later married to Mary Ann Morris who preceded him in death in 2010.
Survivors include his daughter, Jeanna Robertson (Justin) of Hannibal, MO; two stepchildren, Steve Morris (Denise) of Hannibal, MO and Craig Morris (Kristie) of Hannibal, MO; his four grandchildren, Jackson Robertson (Becky), Gabe Robertson, Patrick Robertson, and Gavin Robertson; and two step grandchildren, Alexis Morris and Brooklynn Morris. He also leaves behind one brother, Lindell Jackson of Center, MO along with devoted sister-in-laws; Flona Ogle of New London, Mary Durbin of Monroe City, Mary Jackson of Center and Judy Jackson of Center. "Uncle Cloyd" was dearly loved and will be sorely missed by his many nieces and nephews.
Cloyd was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Carlon Jackson and Neil Jackson both of Center, MO.
Cloyd enjoyed collecting coins as well as diecast historic model cars throughout the years. In his free time, he devoted himself to small projects around his home or the homes of others as he loved to help those around him. A truly altruistic individual Cloyd had a big heart. He spent much of his time trying to give back to the community through volunteer work and random acts of kindness. Life’s simple pleasures were most cherished by Cloyd, he truly looked forward to the moments he was able to share with his family and friends. He touched the lives of so many over the years with his selfless nature and practical insights that really resonated and just made people feel good about themselves as well as others.
Cloyd was Christian by faith and attended Hydesburg Methodist Church.
He was a dedicated and steadfast member of the Ralls County Masonic Lodge #33 receiving his 50-year pin and continuing to serve for many years after.
Cloyd retired from the Missouri National Guard after 25 years of service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ralls County Masonic Lodge of Center, MO or Hydesburg United Methodist Church.
Cloyd truly believed that there was good in everyone and much of his life was spent trying to help those who were down on their luck or just needed someone to believe in them. To truly honor the memory of Cloyd, pay it forward by reaching out to an individual in need with humbleness, generosity of spirit, and an open frame of mind.
Online condolences may be shared, and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
