Cletus E. Stone, 85, formerly of Palmyra, Mo., died September 1, 2022, at his home in San Antonio, Tex. Service with full Military rites performed by American Legion Post #174 Boots-Dickson will be September 8, at 10:30am at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m., September 8, at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra.
San Antonio, Tex.
